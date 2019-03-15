Anthropologie launches plus-size category

Anthropologie is launching its first plus-size collection, A Plus by Anthropologie, featuring over 120 styles and extended sizes including 16 W - 26 W. Prices range from 48 US dollars (36 pounds) to 260 US dollars (196 pounds), with items available from today at anthropologie.com and select stores.

"This is an exciting starting point for Anthropologie. Our goal is to be a destination for everyone wanting to express their personal style and to feel like their best selves”, said Anthropologie’s Managing Director of Design, Richa Srivastava, in a statement. “At launch, we'll offer a great range of options and an exceptional shopping experience. We'll evolve both as we move forward, adding more styles and locations as we learn from customer feedback."

Founded in the United States in 1992, Anthropologie currently operates 226 stores across the US, Canada and Europe. The company is owned by American conglomerate URBN, whose portfolio also includes Urban Outfitters, Free People, BHLDN and Terrain.

Picture: courtesy of Anthropologie, photographer Dan Martensen