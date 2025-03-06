Anthropologie launches plus-size fashion collaboration with Universal Standard

Fashion and lifestyle retailer Anthropologie is launching an exclusive spring collaboration with size-inclusive brand Universal Standard.

The collaboration blends Anthropologie’s vibrant aesthetic with Universal Standard’s renowned tailoring, fabrication, and exceptional fit for all sizes to offer the retailer’s customer a collection that celebrates self-expression, accessibility, and size-inclusivity in fashion.

The collection reimagines 13 of Universal Standard’s best-selling staples, including jumpsuits, denim, blouses, and dresses in never-before-seen patterns and hues inspired by the season.

Each piece has been designed using Universal Standard’s signature fit practices, where it is first developed on a US size 18, the average size of the American consumer, and Universal Standard’s medium to ensure that the garments achieve the feel of a custom fit for every customer.

Exclusively sold online, the full collection will be offered at Anthropologie (sizes US 14-24) with select styles on Nuuly (sizes US 00-24, with denim sizes extending to 00-40).

Anthropologie and Universal Standard exclusive collection Credits: Anthropologie

Heather Mineau, divisional merchandise manager at Anthropologie, said in a statement: “We’re thrilled to partner with Universal Standard to create a spring collection that celebrates inclusivity and style for all.

“This plus-size assortment features an array of dresses, tops, and bottoms, complete with vibrant patterns and colours that offer our customers the perfect combination of transitional style and exceptional fit as we head into the next season.”

Ramon Martin, chief creative officer at Universal Standard, added: “At Universal Standard, we are unwavering in our commitment to revolutionize fashion through inclusive design, unrivalled fit, and elevated style.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Anthropologie to deliver a bold spring collection that empowers every customer to confidently express their individuality through fashion – without being limited by size.”

The spring collaboration with Anthropologie is part of a larger strategic wholesale push from Universal Standard, which has achieved consistent year-over-year growth and profitability and is now set to launch in Nordstrom, Macy’s, and Wantables, as well as nearly 50 boutiques across the US, and other nationwide retailers this year.