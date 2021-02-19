Anthropologie launches size-inclusive collaboration with Peter Som

Anthropologie, an American clothing retailer, has released an exclusive collaboration with designer Peter Som.

The collaboration marks the brand’s first inclusively sized collaboration with size ranges from 00P-26W.

Som is known for his colors, patterns, and streamlined feminine silhouettes which he translates to the collaboration while being inspired by Greece to create ten different styles of dresses, jumpsuits, and easy separates.

“A partnership with Anthro is like coming home - I’ve had such fun working with the team on our collections. Really, we just get each other. Print, pattern, color - happy clothes - is what I love to do and it’s what Anthro does better than anyone else,” explained Som in a press release.

Anu Narayanan, chief merchandising officer at Anthropologie added, “One of the many things we love about Peter is his commitment to fit, and how hard he worked to make sure that every detail was perfect. The collection is stunning – the prints are all new and one of a kind – you won’t find them anywhere else but Anthropologie.”

The company said the collaboration with Peter Som furthers its dedication to size-inclusivity, having introduced petites in 2012 and plus-sized collection, APlus for sizes 18-26 in Spring 2019.

photo: courtesy of Anthropologie