Anthropologie pledges to plant 25,000 trees in Brazil

Bohemian women’s apparel brand Anthropologie has partnered with Brazilian clothing and lifestyle company Farm Rio in honor of Earth Month.

Contributing to Farm Rio’s 1,000 trees a day project, Anthropologie will donate 25,000 trees over one year with One Tree Planted, a nonprofit organization that helps reforestation efforts globally.

“We are so inspired by the important work our friends at Farm Rio have been doing over the past 23 years and are beyond proud to partner with them to assist in One Tree Planted reforestation efforts in Brazil,” said Anu Narayanan, Anthropologie’s chief merchandising officer, in a release.

To commemorate the partnership with Farm Rio, Anthropologie will drop a limited edition reusable tote bag for all online shoppers who place an apparel order over 175 dollars.

Diana Chaplin, One Tree Planted canopy director, added: “Our brands share a like-minded belief that anyone can make a difference and that you should use your voice, network, and community to spread awareness as the first step.”

Farm Rio and One Tree Planted have planted 4 million trees during the past two years by crowdsourcing donations from both eco-conscious individuals and businesses, like Anthropologie.