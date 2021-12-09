Anti-Do-To launches charity blanket to help homeless

Streetwear activist brand Anti-Do-To has launched an exclusive limited-edition ‘The Face’ blanket, where it will donate one to homeless people in Milan for every purchase.

The ethical and sustainable brand founded in 2020 is looking to push its community to act collectively in favour of a social impact project this festive season and purchase its limited-edition ‘The Face’ blanket in Jacquard, in black and white, or blue and orange. The blanket is made in Italy out of regenerated cotton and polyester and features a graphic of an ironic face with a smiling expression.

For every blanket purchased, from December 9 to January 31, the brand will donate another one, made from a warmer wool blend material to homeless people in the Porta Venezia neighbourhood of Milan where the brand is based. An affluent area on the map with a “high rate of invisible people”.

Image: Anti-Do-To; ‘The Face’ blanket

Anti-Do-To is working with the Isacchi Samaja Onlu Foundation, also based in Porta Venezia, which assists around 100 homeless people every day with the help of local associations and its own street units. Four evenings a week, cultural mediators bring physical and emotional comfort to people living on the street, offering them basic necessities, drinks, food, clothing and blankets.

With this initiative, Anti-Do-To isn’t just looking to provide warm blankets for homeless people but also to invite its community to refine its gaze closer to home, with the idea of spreading warmth and positivity.

Anti-Do-To describes itself as a fashion brand for change, as it invests 50 percent of its net profits into social impact projects that support the four causes integral to the brand’s ethos: physical and mental well-being, inclusion, sense of community and planet.