Anti Social Social Club and DHL to launch capsule collaboration

Streetwear label Anti Social Social Club is celebrating the 50th anniversary of DHL Express by creating an exclusive capsule collection in partnership with the international leading express and logistics provider.

DHL and Anti Social Social Club will launch a seven-piece collection on September 25. Offering styles in both womenswear and menswear, the capsule will include hoodies, hats, T-shirts and blush "box" pillows. The limited edition items will be co-branded, featuring Anti Social Social Club's iconic typeface as well as DHL's 50th anniversary logo in the company's recognizable yellow and red palette.

The Anti Social Social Club x DHL collaboration will come in sizes S through XXL. Items will be available for purchase exclusively through Anti Social Social Club's e-commerce site starting at 11 a.m. EST on September 25.

"In 1969, our founders planted the seed of an innovative business idea that has grown to be the world's leading logistics company," Christine Nashick, CMO of DHL Express Americas, said in a statement. "Today, we are pleased to share our big day with a groundbreaking company that embraces creativity and pushes traditional boundaries.

"As their newly chosen international express shipping provider, we are excited to be a part of their movement and look forward to helping them introduce more of their popular items in additional markets around the globe."