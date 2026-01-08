Anya Hindmarch collaborates with Boots on new concept store

Anya Hindmarch’s Village Hall concept on London’s Pont Street is set to turn into a retro pharmacy in collaboration with British health and beauty chain Boots.

The Anya Hindmarch x Boots pop-up store will run from January 10 to March 8 and feature a 1970s-inspired concept celebrating Boots’ pharmacy roots and rich history as an institution on the British high street.

Anya Hindmarch x Boots Credits: Anya Hindmarch / Boots

The concept draws on Boots' heritage and will echo the design of classic apothecaries, with the exterior featuring the brand’s blue and white palette paired with arched wooden windows and vintage 1970s-style signage, piled high with bottles and boxes.

Inside, there will be “a homage to the Boots stores of yesteryear,” with retro tiling, crisp white coats, and dispensary-inspired packaging, including a limited-edition range of Boots essentials that have been given an Anya Hindmarch makeover.

Anya Hindmarch x Boots Credits: Anya Hindmarch / Boots

This includes a limited-edition Anya Hindmarch x Boots everyday essentials range, priced at 5 to 10 pounds, which fuses the dependability of Boots with the fun of the British accessories brand, complete with the brand’s signature eyes, designed “to bring a little joy to the bathroom”.

This will sit alongside two limited edition wash bags, First Aid and Meds, inspired by antique pieces from the Boots archive, as well as a selection of leather accessories inspired by brands sold in Boots, such as Berocca, Advil, Band-Aid, Imperial Leather, and Nurofen.

Rounding off the collaboration will be the latest version of the Anya Hindmarch reusable Universal Bag in Boots’ palette of blue and white.

Anya Hindmarch x Boots Credits: Anya Hindmarch / Boots

Commenting on the collaboration, Anya Hindmarch said in a statement: "This is a truly iconic collaboration for me – Boots is part of the very fabric of the UK. The chance to play with, and ‘Anya-ise’ everyday toiletry essentials has been the most fun project.

“I hope it will animate bathrooms and bring smiles to people’s mornings in January, when we will all need a lift. Our Village wouldn’t be a Village without a Boots."

Anya Hindmarch x Boots Credits: Anya Hindmarch / Boots

Sophie Clapp, head of archives at Boots, added: "Boots first opened its doors as a herbalist store in Nottingham in 1849. Over the past 177 years, it has been an integral part of British culture, shaping how people access health and beauty products and services.

“From humble beginnings, Boots has grown into a British high-street institution and a trusted household name, yet our mission to care for customers and communities remains unchanged. I’m excited to celebrate this rich heritage through Anya Hindmarch’s unique and joyful vision.”

After the concept store shuts, the Anya Hindmarch x Boots essentials collection will be available to shop on boots.com for a limited time from March 8. The large Boots Universal Bag will also be available in selected Boots stores and online from March 8, while stocks last.

Hindmarch launched The Village in 2021. It comprises five neighbouring stores, including the Anya Café and The Village Hall, which houses different creative concepts throughout the year.