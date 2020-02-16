Anya Hindmarch launches 'I Am A Plastic Bag' during LFW

For London Fashion Week, Anya Hindmarch has once again foregone a catwalk show or a presentation, in favour of something a little more experimental, and this time launched the 'I Am A Plastic Bag’ collection and filled up her London stores with plastic bottles to make a statement on waste.

When Anya Hindmarch launched the ground-breaking ‘I’m Not A Plastic Bag’ collection in 2007 it was an immediate sell-out worldwide, and the British accessories brand states that the campaign was the “vanguard of the anti-plastic bag movement”.

Thirteen years on, Anya Hindmarch is back with a new eco tote, this time an ‘I Am A Plastic Bag’ made from an innovative new fabric created from recycled plastic bottles and coated with recycled plastic windshields.

A limited number of the bags have been pre-launched on Net-a-Porter to coincide with London Fashion Week, with the main collection due to drop in April.

To highlight the collections use of recycled plastic, the luxury label has closed all of its London stores for three days over London Fashion Week by filling them with used plastic bottles to make a statement about the amount of plastic that is thrown away.

In a statement, Anya Hindmarch said it has taken than 90,000 used plastic bottles to fill the stores, which also happens to be the same number of plastic bottles that are purchased globally every six seconds. Each bottle used collected by the Anya Hindmarch team from their local communities.

Whilst Anya Hindmarch does not believe that carbon offsetting is the answer, the label has partnered with EcoAct, a global climate change consultancy, to measure the emissions associated with the ‘I Am A Plastic Bag’ collection and to make this a carbon-neutral project.

Limited styles in charcoal and clementine are now available at Anya Hindmarch and through Net-a-Porter, with prices ranging from 595 to 695 pounds. The full collection launches in April.

Images: courtesy of Anya Hindmarch