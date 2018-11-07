Anya Hindmarch launches immersive retail concept around organization

Anya Hindmarch plans to host a series of talks and workshops to inspire consumers to get organized. The London-based accessories designer has turned her attention towards the more community-driven aspect of retail.

Hindmarch recently held an event series during London Fashion Week, in the form of an art installation at the Whitehall Banqueting House that invited consumers to relax on a cloud-like beanbag while being immersed in Hindmarch’s brand. The designer’s shift towards a more engaging approach to reaching her consumers started with her artistic installation of heart-shaped balloons across London in February.

As success in retail proves to be centered around increasing the consumer’s involvement with a brand, Hindmarch’s choice to host engaging, consumer-facing events seems to be a positive move.

The designer has arranged a four-day series of organization seminars to help customers declutter their wardrobes, but also to learn productivity skills not having to do with fashion, such as managing to-do lists and using time more efficiently. The events will take place at Hindmarch’s Sloane Street store, and will be led by a series of experts who have also trained Google employees.

The theme of organization goes along with the designer’s “Bags That Work” range of work bags for professional women who need compartments for organization as well as a stylish accessory. She told WWD, “There is barely a digital task list that I haven’t tried and if my inbox is full I feel like I haven’t washed my hair, This concept store explores best practice in this area and celebrates the joy of ‘a place for everything, and everything in its place.”