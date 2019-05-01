Anya Hindmarch returns to manage luxury handbag label she founded

Anya Hindmarch famously founded her handbag and accessories label when she was just 18, in 1987. She stepped down as chief executive when the company was sold to Qatari investment vehicle Mayhoola eight years ago, staying on as creative director and a member of the board.

In March this year the Qatari royal family-owned fund Mayhoola sold its majority stake to the Marandi family, who have brought Hindmarch back from the board to fronting the business, now as Managing Director.

The London-based brand is in the middle of a turnaround, which last year saw sales slip to 37,2 million pounds, making an EBITDA loss of 17 million pounds. Hindmarch will hold both creative and managerial reigns, effectively replacing chief executive Antoine Bejui who left in April.

The brand, which is as famous for its customisation of leather goods and accessories as it is for its five pound “I’m not a plastic bag” tote launched in March 2007. Hindmarch created the bag for the organisation We Are What We Do to support its campaign against carrier bags, which became a global sensation overnight.

Arguably Hindmarch was on the cusp of the sustainability movement before any of her peers, which is why having the vision of the founder to helm the brand out of murky waters is seen as a positive strategic move for the company.

Image source Anya Hindmarch website