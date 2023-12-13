Anybag gives Parsons EMiLUX students factory tour and workshop

On November 14, Bag company Anybag hosted a factory tour and weaving workshop for students enrolled in the EMiLUX programme at Parsons School of Design in New York.

EMiLUX is a program through Parsons' Executive Education, directed by John Bartlett, the director of Parsons School of Design. The cohort was in New York for their last residency of a seven-residency year-long Luxury Management and Design Innovation certificate program, Anybag told FashionUnited via email.

The focus of this residency is sustainable design, circular economy and how brands are finding new ways to be innovative with materials, like Anybag is.

Commenting on the event, Parsons director John Bartlett said in a statement: “We were so inspired by this and part of the program is to provide hands-on experiences like the weaving workshop, so that they can learn experientially as well as academically.”

Parsons EMiLUX students participate in tour and workshop at Anybag factory

Anybag founder Alex Dabagh (right) and founding partner and director of strategic partnerships Kat Hoelck. Credits: Image courtesy of Anybag.

Classic Anybag design. Credits: Image courtesy of Anybag.

On the day of the EMiLUX student visit, Anybag founder and CEO, Alex Dabagh, walked its guests through the story of growing up in his family’s leather goods factory, to how he came up with the idea for the first Anybag, and the company’s larger vision for how Anybag is a modern day recycling and upcycling company.

Anybag “loves to host educational workshops for schools and corporate partners, educating on circular economy and how you can use creativity to solve societal problems,” the company told FashionUnited via email.

The EMiLUX students were able to tour the Anybag facility, witnessing the company’s process of sorting, stripping, and weaving single-use plastic into a proprietary textile.

Artisans in the brand’s factory in Chelsea, Manhattan then cut and sew the panels into durable and luxurious consumer goods. Each Classic ANYBAG contains 95 single-use plastic bags.

The interior of the Anybag factory in Chelsea, Manhattan. Credits: Image courtesy of Anybag.

EMiLUX students learn how to weave during workshop at Anybag factory. Credits: Image courtesy of Anybag.

John Bartlett director of Parsons School of Design, New York and Anybag founding partner and director of strategic partnerships Kat Hoelck. Credits: Image courtesy of Anybag.