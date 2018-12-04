APL launches Woolmark certified trainer

Athletic Propulsion Labs (APL) has unveiled its most sustainable and lightest trainer in partnership with The Woolmark Company, which marks the first technical-knit shoe to hit the global market with the Woolmark certification trademark.

Each trainer of APL’s TechLoom Breeze Merino Wool collection, features 80 percent Australian Merino wool, which has been knitted with APL’s patented, stretch-rebound TechLoom upper. This unique combination delivers greater elasticity, strengthens the shoe, states the brand, and allows the trainer to naturally hug the foot for maximum support, especially during performance and sports lifestyle activities.

The certified wool rich blend engineered knit, which has taken two years of engineering, has been designed to keep its form and shape, using filament-wrapped wool yarns to strengthen and add resistance to prevent abrasion and extend wear, and it utilises the latest fully-fashioned knitting technology, meaning the shoe is knitted to its final shape, reducing the amount of wastage associated with regular cut-and-sew techniques.

APL co-founder Adam Goldston said in a statement: “The Woolmark Company is the world's leader in Australian Merino wool, which is one of the world's most resilient and incredible fibres.

“After extensive collaboration and more than 18 months engineering and testing, we finally created the first technical-knit footwear to be certified by The Woolmark Company to be released on the global market which we couldn't be more excited about. Australian Merino wool is a naturally sustainable super-fibre that helps protect against odour, is incredibly strong, yet is light enough to be worn during all of your workouts and has beautiful hand feel and texture.”

APL’s co-founder Ryan Goldston explained: “What makes this product truly unique is its luxurious feel thanks to the inclusion of 80 percent Merino wool yarn. But it also has amazing performance capabilities too. This is our most sustainable shoe yet and I'm confident that when our customers put on the shoes, they'll be blown away by how light, comfortable and luxurious the shoes are.”

APL’s TechLoom Breeze Merino Wool collection is available in both men’s and women’s sizes for 250 US dollars in various colourways and will be available from stockists worldwide, including Mr Porter, Harvey Nichols, Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman and Shop Bop, as well as online at APL.

Image: courtesy of APL/The Woolmark Company