APlus by Anthropologie launching in the UK

Fashion and lifestyle retailer Anthropologie is launching its inclusive-sized line, APlus by Anthropologie exclusively online in the UK this month.

The UK debut on March 4 will feature four APlus by Anthropologie collaborations for spring/summer 2021 including Let Me Be, Peter Som, Othilia and Whit Two.

Each of the collections will be available in UK sizes 6-24 and will include an “exciting assortment of styles in Anthro’s signature charm,” explained the retailer in a statement.

With the tagline “Inclusively sized. Exclusively ours,” APlus by Anthropologie was first launched in America in spring 2019, but this marks the first own-brand plus-size collections to be available in the UK.

There are four collections, with Anthropologie’s collaboration with designer Peter Som being a highlight for spring/summer. His 10-piece collection inspired by Greece features separates, dresses, trousers and jumpsuits in Mykonos blue.

Commenting on the collaboration, Som said: “A partnership with Anthro is like coming home – I’ve had such fun working with the team on our collections. Really, we just get each other. Print, pattern, colour – happy clothes – is what I love to do and it’s what Anthro does better than anyone else.”

The other collections include ‘Whit Two’ filled with relaxed summer looks and ‘Let Me Be’ a capsule that aims to celebrate “you, just as you are” with pieces designed in the finest fabrics and embellished with handcrafted details. Key pieces include a print mini dress with puff sleeve detailing, a twist-front top, and a colour-blocked dress.

The final collection is ‘Othilia’ with cascading ruffles, artisanal prints and eyelet flourishes that the retailer states make “these classics-in-the-making all the more modern”. Styles include an eyelet blouse and print dresses.

Anthropologie Europe is owned by URBN, a portfolio of global consumer brands including Urban Outfitters, Free People, BHLDN, Terrain and the Vetri Family. In 2009, Anthropologie launched its first store in London and currently, it has 17 stores in the UK and 6 in Europe.