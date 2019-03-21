Applications open for second edition of Tommy Hilfiger’s accelerator program

Startups looking to promote inclusivity in fashion are invited to apply for the second edition of the Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge, the global program helping these small fashion enterprises to scale-up their businesses. Two winners will receive 150,000 euros and a year-long mentorship with experts from Tommy Hilfiger and Insead Business School. An additional 10,000 euros will be awarded to the finalist who wins the “audience favorite vote”.

Interested business owners have until May 12 to submit project proposals focusing on inclusive fashion via Tommy Hilfiger’s website. Applicants will be narrowed down to six finalists who will be invited to develop their projects further with a team of experts at the Campus of the Future in Amsterdam, Netherlands, and then pitch the finalized concepts at a final event set to take place in early 2020.

“Through the Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Frontier Challenge we continue to mentor and support social entrepreneurs who are putting their heart and soul into addressing issues they strongly believe in. This celebrates the entrepreneurial spirit and determined optimism at the heart of our brand DNA”, said Tommy Hilfiger in a statement.