Aquazzura and Mytheresa.com launch capsule collection

Aquazzura and Mytheresa.com are going for the gold. The two companies have teamed up for a limited-edition capsule collection called "Woman in Gold."

The five piece-capsule collection is inspired Austrian artist Gutav Klimt's painting "The Lady in Gold." Obviously, the collection is heavy on gold colors and accents. Gold jacquard patterns and gold velvet are signature details of the collaboration.

Styles include high-heels, sandals, booties, block mid-heeled ankle boots, powderpuff sling back pumps and flat slippers in gold velvet. The collection officially launches tomorrow on Mytheresa.com Price points for the collection range from 585 dollars to 1332 dollars.

Aquazzura has managed to carve out its niche in the luxury market very well. The company's annual revenues are now over 22 million dollars, and counts over 350 stockists internationally. Mytheresa.com's strong presence in Germany will help boost their presence there and gain influence among German luxury customers.