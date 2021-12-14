Arc’teryx to launch archival capsule with vintage pieces

Outerwear and equipment design company Arc’teryx are set to launch an exclusive archival capsule in partnership with the luxury marketplace, Grailed.

The digital-only release will involve 10 archival pieces from past collections dating back to 2001, which have been fully restored through Arc’teryx’s ReBird programme. Items will be sold at their original retail price of their original launch, with proceeds being matched by Grailed to benefit the Virgil Abloh ‘Post-Modern’ Scholarship Fund, supporting Black fashion industry leaders.

Image: Grailed x Arc'teryx

“We’re excited to team up with Arc’teryx and support their ongoing commitment to adopting sustainable practices and evolving their initiatives in circularity,” said Arun Gupta, CEO of Grailed, in a release. “Shopping second hand is one of the easiest ways to incorporate sustainability into your everyday life and this initiative marks an exciting next step in amplifying the value of circularity within the fashion industry.”

Arc’teryx’s ReBird programme, launched in May 2021, was developed to connect customers to ongoing initiatives in circularity. Each item in the capsule has been restored using proprietary raw materials and reconstructed according to company standards.

To celebrate the launch, the brand will be hosting an event, at its New York City retail store, where consumers can preview the 10 heritage pieces before they are available for purchase.

The collection will be available to buy from December 16 through Grailed, alongside 200 additional Arc’teryx listings from Grailed sellers.