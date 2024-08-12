Ariana Grande unveils new region-specific fragrance collection

Grammy-winning artist and actress Ariana Grande has unveiled a new international multi-fragrance collection in partnership with prestige beauty company Luxe Brands.

The new fragrance line called ‘Lovenotes’ has been developed in collaboration with esteemed fragrance houses Robertet and International Flavors and Fragrances and will offer region-specific scents for the UK, Europe, North America and Australia, aimed at delivering "a love letter from Ariana to the world”.

On the collection, Grande said in a statement: "I'm so excited for the launch of this fragrance collection that is so incredibly unique for me. It is more expansive and bold than anything we have ever done and I am very excited about this opportunity to deliver these little letters of love to my fans all over the world, via scent.”

Ariana Grande ‘Lovenotes’ fragrance collection in partnership with Luxe Brands Credits: Ariana Grande / Luxe Brands photographed by Carljin Jacobs

The line includes four scents, including ‘Vanilla Suede,’ an “addictive and delectable” scent, which will be exclusive to the UK with notes of vanilla bean and sandalwood. It will launch in beauty retailer Boots on August 14 ahead of a full rollout in the autumn.

For Europe, German perfumery and cosmetics chain, Douglas and Nocibe in France will launch the exclusive ‘Angels Kiss’ fragrance with a blend of berries and rose water gelato on August 19.

In North America, ‘Pink Woods’ with notes of Italian Bergamot, lotus flower and the tonka bean will launch online on September 15 and in stores at Ulta, Sephora, and Kohl’s on September 27 in the US. In Canada, the fragrance will be available from Sephora.com from September 15 and Shoppers Drug Mart from August September 29 and from department store Liverpool in Mexico from October 1.

There will also be a distinctive exclusive multi-dimensional floral scent for Australia, ‘Pressed Petals’ that will offer a blend of bergamot and lemon. Exact details of its launch date and distribution have not been announced.

Each of the fragrances will be presented in an A-shaped glass bottle, finished with a rose gold metalised plate resting on the shoulder, which has been designed to pay homage to Ariana Grande's first original fragrance bottle.

Grande said: “Each of these stunningly crafted scents have been designed to evoke the many different moods and phases of Love. It is a celebration of love and intimacy of all beautiful kinds: romantic love, platonic love, self-love.

People from around the globe will be able to experience these little, unique, bottled messages of Love and know that somewhere else, not too, too far away, others are also feeling the whimsy of love, in their own individual way, while enjoying their own delicious and magical scent.”

Noreen Dodge, chief marketing officer and chief commercial officer of Luxe Brands added: "With over a decade of developing and creating iconic fragrances together that have resonated with consumers around the world, we were inspired to push the boundaries with a unique approach to this launch.

"Ariana is considered amongst an elite class of perfume innovators and this collection personifies Ari's passion and love for fragrance and creating beautiful products for her fans".