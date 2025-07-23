Aries and Crocs reunite for urban-inspired collaboration

Crocs has announced a second collaboration with London-based streetwear label Aries, following the success of their 2023 partnership. The new capsule collection, launching July 23, 2025, reimagines the classic Crocs silhouette with a focus on city life and urban exploration.

The Aries x Crocs Classic Clog will be released in two camouflage-inspired colorways: High Shine Black and Dark Algae Green. Designed with both comfort and style in mind, the clogs include an adjustable and removable heel strap and feature Aries' signature "Temple" logo embossed on the rivets.

Adding a narrative element, the collection includes limited-edition Jibbitz™ charms. These small decorative pieces are modeled after items found on urban walks—autumn leaves, a coin, magic mushrooms, and a balloon—intended to evoke the experience of collecting “precious urban detritus.”

The campaign was photographed by Kuba Ryniewicz and styled by Julian Ganio, both known for their unconventional approach to visual storytelling. The creative team sought to contrast the nature-focused theme of the first collaboration with an urban aesthetic, drawing inspiration from nighttime journeys through the city.

The collection will retail for 75 pounds and will be available through the Crocs app, Aries’ website, the Aries flagship store in Soho, London, and select global wholesale partners