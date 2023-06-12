Aries collaborates with Clarks Originals

Footwear retailer Clarks has unveiled a limited-edition capsule collection with streetwear label Aries, which reimagines two Clarks Originals shoe silhouettes.

For the collaboration, Aries and Clarks Originals have redesigned the classic Wallabee, first released in 1968, and the Desert Trek boots that debuted in 1972, with the streetwear label's aesthetic and use of airbrush fade prints.

Image: Aries x Clarks Originals

Both pairs have been crafted from premium suede, with the Wallabee in cream and pink also featuring contrast hair on the vamp. The styles also feature leather and cotton laces embellished with coloured beads and talismanic charms, including a python-embossed print and a faux fur design, as well as airbrush fade prints, on the soles of the Wallabee and the uppers of the Desert Trek.

Image: Aries x Clarks Originals

In addition, the authentic Clarks Originals natural crepe soles have been stencil stamped with the Aries Trip graphic.

The streetwear label has also released a psychedelic tie-dye T-shirt as part of the collaboration.

Prices for the Aries x Clarks Originals footwear start from 180 pounds and will be available from Aries’ website and its Soho store in London.

Image: Aries x Clarks Originals

Image: Aries x Clarks Originals

Image: Aries x Clarks Originals