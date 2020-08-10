Aristocracy London launches 'digital tailor' app

British menswear label Aristocracy London has launched a ‘digital tailor' app to offer customers the latest in digital fashion services.

The app, 'Sizer Body Measurements & Fit' has been embedded with Aristocracy’s own size recommendation to give users the personalised service it offers in its exclusive Belgravia showroom, according to the brand. It is the first UK luxury menswear brand to have collaborated with Sizer.

The Sizer app uses the front camera of the mobile device to scan the user’s body with accurate measurements. The app is fully integrated into the Aristocracy London boutique. Once customers have received their measurements, they are directed to the brand’s site to shop.

Founder of Aristocracy London, Laz Tyrekidis, said in a statement: “Creating a personalised service is at the heart of what we do. Our limited-edition collections are created to fit like a made-to-measure suit.

“At every stage of the production process, from design to manufacturing, we incorporate garment details that are usually only found in bespoke services, which is why we’re thrilled to offer a bespoke fitting experience through the Sizer app.”

As there is still some hesitation towards visiting non-essential retailers due to Covid-19, allowing users to experience a bespoke fitting and shopping experience from their home is becoming an increasingly important feature for shoppers.

Photo: Courtesy of Aristocracy London