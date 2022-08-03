Arizona Muse holds closet sale on Vestiaire Collective

Supermodel and sustainability activist Arizona Muse has teamed up with Vestiaire Collective to host a closet sale to raise money for her charitable organisation Dirt, which works to regenerate soil around the world.

Muse’s sale includes more than 100 items from her wardrobe, including luxury bags from Dior, Prada, and Celine, as well as shoes, ace accessories and ready-to-wear pieces from brands like J.Crew, The Kooples, Frame and Zimmermann.

All proceeds will go directly to Dirt, with pricing ranging from 55 to 1,900 euros.

Commenting on the charity sale, Muse said in a statement: “I’m so excited to offer some of my favourite pieces a second life through this partnership. All of them are special to me. Some I wore to events, others I was given, a few I picked up on adventures, they each have a unique story and truly define the term pre-loved.

“As consumers, we all want to reduce our negative impact on the planet and second-hand clothing offers an easy and effective ‘cheat’ to shopping sustainably at an affordable price. Working with Vestiaire Collective was the obvious choice, as I knew their global community of fashion lovers would love my wardrobe! Anything purchased from this collection is doubly good, as all proceeds will go towards Dirt’s projects, so that we protect the earth from the impacts of climate change.”

Vestiaire Collective chief sustainability and inclusion officer Dounia Wone added: “I am very grateful for Arizona to join our Collective for Change movement by using her influence for a good cause. As a fashion opinion leader and engaged activist, Arizona really embodies Vestiaire Collective’s values. We are very happy to offer our platform to host this exclusive charity sale and support Dirt in the important work they do for soil regeneration.”