Arket adds external ready-to-wear from Klättermusen

Arket has added Swedish outdoor brand Klättermusen to its roster of brands, offering external ready-to-wear for the first time.

In a statement, Arket said that Klättermusen would complement its collection with a “mindful selection” including outerwear such as jackets and vests, accessories including tote bags and cross-body bags, and T-shirts and basic layers, all made with sustainable materials.

Karl Johan Bogefors, brand and communications director at Arket, said: ‘At Arket, we are proud to offer the best from other brands to complement our collections. Technical gear is part of our design library, so including Klättermusen in our assortment is a natural choice.

“It’s also a celebration of our shared values: we both aim to offer sustainable products and high-quality Nordic design, and we are honoured to offer their expertise in outdoor equipment to our audience."

Ida Holmen, head of global marketing at Klättermusen, added: “At Klättermusen we have challenged the optimal balance between performance and sustainability for almost 50 years, inspiring people all over the world to find the mountaineers within themselves. Bringing our ethos – "maximum safety for you, minimum impact on nature" – and our equipment to ARKET feels like a natural contribution.”

Klättermusen's range of ready-to-wear and accessories will be available on Arket’s website and at its flagships in London, Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Gothenburg and Stockholm.

Image: Arket