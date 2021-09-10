Arket introduces The Nordic Outdoors collection

In celebration of nature and the wilderness, sustainable fashion retailer Arket has released The Nordic Outdoors collection, for both men and women.

Shot in a Swedish landscape, the homeland of the company, items from the collection are featured among the environment they were made for. Pieces are made using natural and recycled materials, including polyester blends that aim to bring both breathability and protection to the wearer.

Outerwear is the main element of the collection, with natural wool knits and a fleece jacket at the heart of the offering. The retailer states in a release that the selection aims to provide outfits for an everyday wardrobe, bringing shoppers into the autumn season with “insulating yet lightweight” goods. Some pieces are designed for easy packing, including the quilted jacket created for both city and natural environments.

Additionally, The Nordic Outdoors comes with a range of accessories including hats, shoes and bags developed from responsibly sourced wool and leather.

Arket, part of the H&M group, aims to be a completely sustainable brand with the company committing to that promise since its founding in 2017. The retailer regularly drops recycled and natural collections, whilst remaining transparent on its supply chain. It has previously worked with natural material suppliers Re:Down, Econyl yarn producer Aquafil and Bottinelli, a family-owned weaving mill.

Image: Arket

Image: Arket