Arket launches capsule collection with Lisa Larson

Nordic lifestyle brand Arket has launched a capsule collection with Swedish ceramist Lisa Larson, known for her expressive figurines and small sculptures.

The collection called ‘The figurines of Lisa Larson’ revolves around the world of animals, in a nod to her rich gallery of animal characters as well as her long commitment to animal and nature preservation, and includes a new original tiger figurine specially created for the WWF and its observance of the ‘Year of the Tiger’ in 2022.

Image: Arket

Alongside the hand-painted stoneware figurine is a capsule collection featuring a woven wool blanket made with Swedish manufacturer Klippan, illustrated unisex T-shirts, a printed tote bag, and a series of colourful sweatshirts for children.

Arket head of design, Anna Teurnell, said in a statement: “Lisa Larson is a living legend, and her classic designs have been a familiar and deeply cherished element of Swedish homes for many decades. We all have a close relationship to her characters, so it naturally feels incredibly special to collaborate with her, and introduce her world to a broad audience.”

Image: Arket

‘The figurines of Lisa Larson’ is the third chapter in Arket’s Nordic Stories series, which showcases collaborations with independent artists, creatives, and cultural institutions from the Nordic region.