Arket launches rainwear collection with Tretorn

Arket has unveiled its first rainwear collection in collaboration with Swedish rainwear experts Tretorn for autumn/winter 2021.

The capsule Arket and Tretorn collection of water-resistant garments and accessories, reimagines coats for women, men and children inspired by vintage fishermen’s parkas and robust raincoats that you might find in the Swedish countryside.

Tretorn, founded as a rubber factory in Helsingborg, Sweden, in 1891, has been utilising the properties of natural rubber ever since, and the range is complemented by rubber footwear and accessories for an entire weather-proof look, as well as a matching rain jacket for dogs.

Details from the rainwear collection include fold-ups and rain guards that lead rainwater away from the body, as well as warming fleece-lined pockets and welded seams to make the collection suitable for challenging weather conditions.

Image: courtesy of Arket

All the separates are also made from dimethylformamide-free (DMF-free), water-based polyurethane (WBPU) with recycled polyester backing. This material combination significantly reduces the environmental footprint of the garments by eliminating the harmful solvent DMF linked to the greenhouse effect and respiratory diseases and by using already existing resources instead of raw oil-based materials.

This is in keeping with both brands’ environmental standards, and all the boots and clogs in the collection come in responsibly sourced, natural rubber certified by the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC).

Image: courtesy of Arket

Arket head of design, Anna Teurnell, said in a statement: “The Nordic climate can be very unpredictable, but it doesn’t necessarily stop people from going about their lives and being out in nature if they have suitable clothing.

“This collection celebrates the rainwear tradition by bringing tried-and-true elements of heritage garments and incorporating them into new styles for the modern family.”

Tretorn chief executive, Magnus Månsson, added: “The dedication to quality, usability and sustainability that Arket and Tretorn share has allowed us to inspire each other in developing this collection.

“We brought together our craftsmanship and know-how under a single vision: to design aesthetically pleasing, comfortable garments with a high utilitarian value that don’t compromise on our environmental commitments.”

The Arket and Tretorn collection is available in stores and at Arket.com, prices range from 18 to 135 pounds.