Arket to start renting out childrenswear in Europe

Nordic lifestyle brand Arket will start offering childrenswear to rent through a new partnership with Amsterdam-based online shop and clothing subscription Circos.

The partnership launches on January 28 and will offer a broad selection of Arket designs that can be rented either individually or as part of an edited bundle of clothes on circos.co, delivered directly to the door.

Pernilla Wohlfahrt, managing director at Arket, said in a statement: “We’re really happy to be able to give our customers the possibility to share products with other families and proud to join Circos in their vision for a more circular everyday life.

“Children’s clothes need to be designed with a longer-term horizon in mind, and all our garments are consciously intended to be handed down when outgrown.”

A typical child grows through eight sizes in the first two years of its life, and on average, their parents buy around 280 pieces of clothing during this time, most of which are only used for a few months, or even less, explains Arket.

It is hoped that the scheme will encourage a “reuse and re-wear” ethos, added Arket. Renting instead of buying allows customers to share the footprint of the products and also saves time, money and space as the wardrobe can grow along with the child.

The Circos subscription is available to European customers from 19,50 euros per month. Consumers can rent the clothes for as long as they fit and returned when it’s time to size up or update the wardrobe for a new season. Arket added that between eight and ten families will share and enjoy the same piece of clothing, and once the product eventually wears out, the materials are repurposed to make new products.

Erick Bouwer, founder and chief executive at Circos, added: “With our partnership, Arket and Circos bring a valuable and much-needed service to a growing market of environmentally-conscious parents and caretakers. I am very excited about the journey ahead of us, making fashion more sustainable and simplifying good choices.”

