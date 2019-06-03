Armani Beauty makes moves in green beauty with men’s skincare line

With clean beauty brands continuing to rise in popularity, it seemed only natural for industry powerhouses to make efforts towards more environmentally friendly products. Such is the case with L’Oréal-owned brand Armani Beauty. The company has launched its latest skincare venture, Armani Men, as a part of its movement towards more sustainable products.

With the new line described with the phrase “Anti-pollution cleansing. Protective hydration. Refreshing” on the brand’s website, the new line consists of three products: Face Wash (30 USD), Toner (45 USD), and Face & Eyes Moisturizer (60 USD).

According to a report by WWD, up to 99 percent of the products’ ingredients are derived from nature and are highly biodegradeable. Each product also comes in eco-designed packaging with no plastic foil or paper inserts and the outer packaging using less material than a traditional cosmetics box.

Image: Giorgio Armani Beauty