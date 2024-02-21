Arsenal launches fashion collection designed by Naomi Brady

Arsenal football club have launched a fashion line inspired by its Hale End academy created by young designer Naomi Brady.

The 10-piece collection aims to celebrate “future brilliance on and off the pitch” and features a windbreaker jacket, sweatshirt, and hoodie.

The line was created by Brady, a South Londoner who was discovered as part of an extensive scouting process “after showing a strong understanding of London streetwear”.

Brady was paired with Fashion East, a non-profit talent incubator that nurtures and showcases emerging fashion designers, to help her design the full collection.

Arsenal Hale End collection Credits: Arsenal

Commenting on the collaboration, Brady said in a statement: “This opportunity has given me the platform to create a body of work that I’m really proud of. Arsenal is known for giving opportunities to young people and it’s so inspiring to see the club backing their supporters and building on the cultural connection between football and design.

“Arsenal gave complete creative freedom, and I’m so happy with the outcome. It felt incredible to see Bukayo wearing my design!”