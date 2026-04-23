Artificial intelligence in education: IED Milano's new fashion curriculum

IED Milano has introduced artificial intelligence into its fashion curriculum through a new partnership with Modelia, reflecting a broader shift in how digital tools are being integrated into design education.

The collaboration sees Modelia’s platform incorporated into the second-year Fashion Design programme, where students are using AI to translate creative concepts into fully realised visual outputs. The initiative includes a 20-hour seminar focused on AI in fashion, combining early-stage ideation tools such as ChatGPT and Gemini with Modelia’s production capabilities to create digital runway presentations.

According to the institution, the aim is to address a growing challenge for emerging designers: not only generating ideas but presenting them with a level of visual execution that meets industry expectations. By using AI tools, students can develop and refine concepts into professional-standard imagery, even when working with experimental or unconventional designs.

AI as a support tool

The programme positions AI as a support tool rather than a replacement for creativity. As noted by faculty member Paola Pinna, the technology enables students to realise complex ideas more effectively, while still relying on original thinking and design direction.

For educators, the initiative highlights a wider trend toward embedding AI literacy into fashion training. With visual communication and speed of production becoming increasingly central to the industry, tools like Modelia are being framed as part of the evolving skill set required for future designers.

The partnership also reflects a strategic alignment between education and industry, as institutions such as IED Milano—part of a broader international network of design schools—seek to prepare students for a sector where AI is becoming a practical component of workflows, from concept development to campaign creation.