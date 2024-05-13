Arts Thread announces judging panel, partnerships for Global Creative Graduate Showcase 2024

London-based digital platform for emerging artistic talent Arts Thread has announced the industry judges for this year’s edition of its international design competition the Global Creative Graduate Showcase. Applications for the contest remain open.

For the fifth edition of the contest, which was previously entitled Global Design Graduate Show, the platform has entered into a partnership with trend forecasting agency WGSN and colour company Coloro. Arts Thread continues its collaboration with Google Arts and Culture for the showcase.

The first edition of the Global Creative Graduate Showcase, a non-profit initiative, was launched at the beginning of the pandemic and with it Arts Thread aims to promote the work of graduating art and design students from across the world through a showcase event.

The full 2024 judging panel features 200 professional creatives. The jury for the fashion, accessories and textiles category includes over 50 industry professionals from leading international industry companies and organisations such as Gucci, Amazon, Kering, Hugo Boss, Adidas, Marimekko, Levi’s, Fashionclash, Première Vision, the Swedish Fashion Council, Redress, WGSN and more.

Graduating students must submit their application for this year’s Global Creative Graduate Showcase by August 31 2024. The winners in each category will be announced in October.

The contest is open to ‘all undergraduate, graduate and postgraduate art and design disciplines for those that have graduated between September 2023 - August 2024 (Southern Hemisphere graduating after September 2023)’, the Arts Thread website reads.

Find the full list of judges for the Global Creative Graduate Showcase 2024 below.