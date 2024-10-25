Arts Thread announces winners of Global Creative Graduate Showcase 2024

Arts Thread has announced the winners of this year’s edition of its Global Creative Graduate Showcase, an international online showcase of graduating artists and designers.

The 2024 edition is the fifth anniversary of the event and features trend forecasting agency WGSN as its main sponsor.

The work of all of this year’s winners will be showcased on the Arts Thread platform as well as Google Arts & Culture.

In the fashion, accessories and textiles category nine different winners have been selected. They include:

Fashion

Konthorn Wutthiwongangkhana, University of Westminster 2024 bachelor graduate

Yuhei Ueda, Royal Academy of Fine Arts Antwerp 2024 master graduate

Accessories

Eileen Claire Barry, SCAD 2024 bachelor graduate

Accessories/Textiles

Tensile Meng, Donghua University 2024 bachelor graduate

Textiles

Minerva Skyttä, Aalto University 2024 bachelor graduate

Tina Zsapka, Academy of Fine Arts and Design Bratislava 2024 bachelor graduate

Jenny Hind, Leeds Arts University 2024 bachelor graduate Gerald Brandstätter, University of Art and Design Linz 2024 bachelor graduate

Fashion/textiles

Eunhae Cho, FIT 2024 master graduate

In addition to the opportunity to display their work to a global audience, they will receive a free subscription to the Arts Thread Foundry that’s valid for one year. The Foundry is a new initiative by Arts Thread that will be launched later this year with the aim to help creators protect their intellectual property and trade. In addition, the initiative will provide artists with a way to monetise their creations through the use of blockchain technology.