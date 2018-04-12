Ascot Racecourse teams up with Karen Millen

Ascot Racecourse has announced a new global relationship with womenswear retailer Karen Millen to launch a spring/summer 2018 collection inspired by its flagship race meeting, Royal Ascot.

The collection, which has been specially designed for the 2018 summer racing season and social calendar, features 18 co-branded occasion wear pieces, including dresses, skirts, tops, trouser suits and jumpsuits, featuring hand painted florals, intricate lace detailing and super sleek tailoring all in beautiful pink and blush shades.

Juliet Slot, chief commercial officer at Ascot Racecourse, said: “While racing is at the heart of Ascot, the fashion component is fundamental for us and our customers. It is part of the day that helps create the sense of occasion that our customers feel is so strongly associated with Royal Ascot.

“We are delighted to be working with Karen Millen who share so many of our own values when it comes to fashion. We have developed an exciting range of co-branded occasion wear pieces that are available to racegoers and on the high street this summer.’’

Beth Butterwick, chief executive at Karen Millen, added: “We are thrilled to join forces with Ascot. Historically, Karen Millen has been the go-to for summer events epitomised by the racing reason, our clients know they can come to us and find beautifully crafted collections that they can feel confident in.

“Our Atelier ethos is what sets us apart from other mid-market luxury brands, our in-house atelier ensures the brand’s signature quality and attention to detail is upheld. It is these shared values of luxury, attention-to-detail and quality that align us perfectly with Royal Ascot.”

The collection is currently available in Karen Millen’s stores globally and online, with prices ranging from 90 to 299 pounds. In addition, select pieces will also be showcased and sold on-site at Royal Ascot in the flagship Ascot Shop store, managed by IMG.

