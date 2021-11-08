Asda and BBC Children in Need partnership celebrates 21 years

The partnership between Asda and BBC Children has hit 21 years.

Over the past 21 years, Asda has raised more than 26 million pounds for the charity, with this year’s fundraising campaign aimed at raising donations for the Emergency Essentials Programme. The program will support children and young people who are living in extreme poverty, without access to basic facilities, as well as helping families living with domestic abuse, disability or poor health.

By providing crucial essentials, the campaign hopes to improve the recipients mental and physical wellbeing, as well as boost their confidence and help them to reach their full potential.

Celebrities including television personality Ferne McCann, singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor, TV presenter Laura Whitmore and musician Professor Green have joined together in a series of portraits and ‘doortraits’ to model the official BBC Children in Need t-shirt, made in honour of the 21 year anniversary.

48 percent of the price of the unisex t-shirt will benefit Children in Need, and is made specifically to be more comfortable for children with sensory-sensitive needs, with softer threads and open seams.

Featuring four Pudsey characters, the t-shirt is emblazoned with the slogan, ‘Together, We Can’. It was designed by children and young people from the BBC Children In Need funded projects.

The t-shirt is only sold at George at Asda, and is available in yellow and white.

Alongside the t-shirt, a wider collection will be released at George. This includes a BBC Strictly Come Dancing Top, with 32 percent of its price benefiting Children In Need. Other items include onesies, activewear, nightwear, hoodies, hats and accessories.