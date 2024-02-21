Asda’s Little Angels brand expands into kidswear

Asda’s award-winning range of baby care and food, Little Angels, has expanded into George at Asda with a new clothing range.

The gender-neutral kidswear range features bright uplifting colours combined with on-trend prints and slogans designed “to bring a playful offering to customers with the same value that the Asda brand is famous for”.

The 22-piece collection has been designed in line with the rebranded Little Angels Asda range of nappies, toiletries and food and features gender-neutral styles for children aged 3 months to 4 years.

Little Angels gender-neutral kidswear collection Credits: Little Angels/George at Asda

Prices start at just 2.50 pounds and include slouchy rompers, shorts and sweatshirts in bright pops of colour with bold slogans stripes and fun cartoon icons, as well as a changing bag for parents.

Glenda Hansford, buying and design director at George, said in a statement: “Our customers love Asda’s Little Angels products, so it was a natural fit to evolve the brand into children’s clothing.

“Value, style and convenience were central to bringing this range to life, so that all our customers have access to trend led product for their children that they can pick up at the same time as their weekly shop.”

