Asics launches virtual reality for runners and two new shoes

Japanese sporting company Asics hosted its first virtual reality summit to reveal two new high-performance running shoes that have been proven to reduce step count throughout a marathon.

The Metaspeed Sky and Metaspeed Edge were scientifically designed with a distinct type of running style in mind by gathering insights from scientists at the Asics Institute of Sport Science (ISS).

Asics scientists created two new shoes that optimized both ‘stride’ runners and ‘cadence’ runners to lengthen the stride and reduce the number of steps taken to increase speed. The shoes are constructed from a midsole foam and a propulsive carbon plate that conserves more energy while maintaining their pace.

Kenichi Harano, executive officer and senior general manager ISS, stated in a release: “The Metaspeed journey began with the simple insight that athletes run faster in shoes that are specially tailored for them. From here - we got to work. Following a lengthy, meticulous research and development process, Metaspeed Sky and Metaspeed Edge were born.”

“Optimized for the two most prevalent running styles in elite runners, they are both at the very pinnacle of running innovation. Our initial tests are already showing them to have an impact on the times of the elite runners’ we’ve been working with. That’s why we’re so excited to be unveiling them to the world today.”

The shoes were announced during a virtual reality event that allowed users to travel back in time to understand the brand’s history and science.

Users also get a behind-the-scenes look at a new smart device that uses AI features as a virtual coach that gives real-time tips and feedback, personalized to a runner’s own goals.

Asics’ latest offering is a VR trail that will enable runners to scan their feet using a smartphone to create custom-made running shoes that are then 3D printed to their exact measurements.