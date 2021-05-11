Asics signs up Novak Djokovic as footwear ambassador

Asics has announced a multi-year partnership extension with tennis star Novak Djokovic and named him as its global footwear ambassador.

The sportswear brand said that the new long-term partnership would help it “further expand its global tennis footwear business through Novak Djokovic’ continued insights and feedback on the production of tennis footwear as a world class player”.

Commenting on the deal, Yasuhito Hirota, president and chief operating officer of Asics Corporation, said in a statement: “Djokovic has already established himself as one of the best tennis players of all time. Over the coming years he will be able to build on his achievements and do so wearing Asics footwear – it is a great honour and opportunity for the brand to be associated with Novak Djokovic as a player and a globally recognisable ambassador of the sport.”

Djokovic, who joined Asics in 2018, added: “My footwear is a crucial part of my technical equipment. Extending my partnership with Asics ensures that I will be able to keep on playing in the best possible technical footwear and at the same time help product research, development and innovation for all tennis players who wear Asics. I look forward to playing in the Court FF Novak over the coming years.”