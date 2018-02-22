Asos celebrates the 100th issue of its magazine

Online fashion retailer Asos is set to celebrate the 100th issue of its magazine today by selling it online for the first time.

Available for one pound on Asos.com, Asos first launched its quarterly customer magazine back in 2007. Since then it has grown to become one of the UK’s highest circulation fashion titles, with an ABC of 453,287. Over the years the magazine has featured a growing list of talent, including Jennifer Lawrence, Taylor Swift, Elle Fanning, Solange Knowles and John Boyega.

“We’re enormously proud of what has been achieved by the Asos magazine over the past 11 years,” said Francesca Babb, Editor-in-Chief, Asos Magazine in a statement. “When the magazine launched 100 issues ago, social media was in its infancy and we were that rare place within Asos where content and fashion could live together. Since then, as platforms have developed and our own circulation has grown both in the UK and internationally, the magazine’s remit has changed to become one of pure inspiration. Now with our first-ever paid-for edition, those new to Asos can see for themselves what it’s all about.”

The celebratory 100th issue highlights four cover stars, including singer and BRIT Award-winner Jorja Smith; UK rapper J Hus; Maisie Williams, the Bristol-born actor; and Riverdale’s Cole Sprouse who reveals how he learned to look life in the eye after dropping out of acting. Also featuring in the Spring 2018 issue are Asos Insider and Riotgal artist Sophia Tassew, musician and fashion star Rina Sawayama, young Hollywood actor Charlie Plummer, spoken word rapper Kojey Radical and teen US pop phenomenon Billie Eilish.

Each edition of Asos magazine, which is also distributed in France, Germany and the US, is designed to help Asos’ customers to better understand the brand behind the clothes.

Photo: Courtesy of Asos