Asos commits to tackling modern slavery

Online fashion retailer Asos is returning to the House of Lords for a modern slavery forum with Baroness Young and a host of its third party brands, including Boohoo and Missguided, as it pushes forward with its commitment to tackle modern slavery.

Asos will be co-chairing the modern slavery forum with Baroness Lola Young, co-chair All Party Parliamentary Group on Ethics and Sustainability in Fashion, in a bid to seek pledges from third party brands such as Dr Martens, Fred Perry, and River Island, as well as industry colleagues, Marks and Spencers to commit to tackling modern slavery in the supply chain.

The event today, March 26, is twelve months on from the inaugural session, which addressed shared risks in the apparel sector, and this year’s session will not only review progress made but will also challenge attendees to sign a pledge to implement meaningful practices to tackle modern slavery, added the online fashion retailer.

Asos is asking all fashion brands to sign a five-point pledge to commit to: mapping and assessing modern slavery risks; working collaboratively with others to develop tools and resources to raise awareness of risks; training relevant employees about modern slavery risks within their businesses and supply chains; publishing and continuously building on their Modern Slavery statements; and participating in an annual session to demonstrate progress made.

Nick Beighton, chief executive of Asos, said in a statement: “With a growing legislative focus on modern slavery, there’s never been a better time to act together to drive systemic change in the industry. That’s why we’re calling on those present to join us in signing our pledge to tackle modern slavery and move beyond commitment to more concrete action and collaboration.”

Third party brands that have already signed the pledge include Dr Martens, Missguided, New Look and River Island.

House of Lords modern slavery forum calls on fashion retailers to pledge to tackle the issue

Ben Lewis, chief executive of River Island added: “We are serious about tackling modern slavery so the pledge we have signed continues the work that we have already started with ASOS in this area. We encourage other brands to join us in eradicating human rights abuses in our supply chains.”

Baroness Young stated: “I am pleased to see several major high street brands sign a pledge committing to take active steps to eradicate modern slavery in their supply chains. By doing this, they show that there is space for pre-competitive collaboration when it comes to ensuring human rights due diligence. I very much hope that other brands will follow suit.”

The move coincides with Asos’ annual Modern Slavery Statement in line with UK legislation, which states that the e-tailer commitments will form a key component of Asos’ Ethical Trade Strategy, which has been set up to help the brand tackle human rights impacts in its global supply chain and empower workers to realise and understand their fundamental rights. A key component of the strategy is an ambition to drive a systemic shift in the way Asos Design and Asos third-party brands approach ethical trade and sustainability.

In the last 12 months, Asos states that it has co-delivered Modern Slavery workshops for third party brands in collaboration with Anti-Slavery International and launched an online training resource for third party brands, produced in conjunction with the London College of Fashion, to help them meet modern slavery legislation requirements.

Image: courtesy of Asos