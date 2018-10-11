Asos customers can now shop via Google Assistant

Asos has become one of the first fashion retailers in the UK to launch on Google Assistant, meaning that customers can shop the online retailer’s most popular categories using just their voice.

Customers in the UK and US can initiate conversation with Enki, the Asos shopping guide, by saying “Hey Google, Talk To Asos” to their Google Home smart speaker or Google Assistant app on Android or iOS.

Using their voice or text, Enki will help them discover and shop the latest products across six of Asos’ top womenswear and menswear categories, viewable on their smartphone.

The move marks the online retailer’s first step into voice app technology, which the retailer states has “becoming increasingly important” for its customers, as one in two US consumers use voice technology today, according to Comscore, and voice shopping is expected to be worth 40 billion US dollars by 2022.

Asos launches on Google Assistant for UK and US consumers

This builds on Asos’ previous technology launch earlier this year when it introduced Enki, its fashion chatbot on Facebook Messenger, who has been helping customers discover relevant products. Enki’s features include Your Edit, a weekly drop of curated items, recommended brands, Style Match, which enables customers to search using images from the web or captured on their smartphone, and You Might Also Like are all built on machine learning to make it easier for customers to navigate the wide range of products on Asos’ site.

Jason Gregory, senior product manager at Asos said in a press release: “With 85,000 products on site at any one time, and on average 5,000 new items added each week, it’s more important than ever to make it easy for our customers to stay on top of what’s new on Asos.

“With the launch of Enki on Facebook Messenger and now Google Assistant, we’re exploring ways that conversational commerce can help us make the Asos shopping experience as easy and intuitive as possible.”

Asos added that it will be using customer feedback from the initial launch to explore ways to “refine and enhance" the experience over the coming months.

Images: courtesy of Asos