Asos debuts exclusive style edit with Delilah Belle Hamlin
Danielle Wightman-Stone
|

Asos has teamed up with Los Angeles-based model and social media star, Delilah Belle Hamlin to launch an exclusive style edit of her favourite pieces from the brand’s Asos Design collection.

Launching today, March 2, the Delilah Belle Style Edit features a collection aimed at offering “laid-back, Cali cool for every occasion” including oversized tailoring, slinky cocktail dresses, band tees and cut-off shorts, all styled with the 90s bag.

In addition, the edit features tonal swimwear options, gold chains and statement earrings, as well as quilted square toe mules and flat sandals. Prices start at 8 pounds.

The 21-year-old star has more than 1 million followers on social media and has been taking the fashion world by storm, walking in catwalk shows in New York and Milan, and regularly features in editorial shoots for global fashion titles. As well as having a love of fashion, Hamlin is also working on new music.

This is the latest celebrity/social media influencer-faced edit from Asos, previously the online retailer has worked with Ovie from Love Island, Scottish fashion influencer Emily Shak, and Madison Beer.

Images: courtesy of Asos

