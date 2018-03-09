Asos dresses ParalympicsGB for Winter Paralympics 2018

London - Online fashion giant Asos has unveiled the three-outfit Ceremony and formalwear wardrobe for the ParalympicsGB team as the 12th edition of the Winter Paralympic Games officially opens in PyeongChang, South Korea.

Asos's first began dressing the ParalympicsGB team in 2016, when it partnered with the British Paralympic Asssociation to design and create formal and ceremony wear for the Rio Paralympic Games. The decision to support the Paralumpics is part of the brand's wider commitment to increase the profile of young adultd with disabilities.

The three-outfits made by Asos include Opening and Closing Ceremony attire as well as special formalwear for official events back in the UK. The designs include a reversible padded coat with the ParalympicsGB lion’s head motif and bespoke formalwear with touches of gold visible on its embroidery and buttons.

"ParalympicsGB athletes and staff will be proud to wear these great designs at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Paralympic Games," said Tim Hollingsworth, Chief Executive of the British Paralympic Association in a statement. "Parading in the Opening Ceremony wear will be a wonderful way to begin what I am confident will be a memorable Games, where our talented Paralympians will once again demonstrate the inspirational power of sport to help achieve a better world for disabled people."

Asos spend more than a year developing the capsule collection, which features a palette of navy, red and white to represent British colours. The unique designs take into account necessary considerations for the athletes, such as warmth, water and wind-proofing while remaining consistent with the ParalympicsGB values.

"We feel incredibly honoured to be outfitting the British Winter Paralympic team," added Asos designers, Aisling McKeefry and James Lawrence. "We’ve considered every detail on every piece to ensure the product exceeds the wearer’s expectations and makes them feel their very best as they represent ParalympicsGB." The online fashion retailer is set to continue its partnership with the British Paralympic Association to Tokyo 2020.

The partnership is also part of its ‘Celebrating Diversity’ disability programme, which aims to improve access to its products and services, while creating opportunities for young people living with disabilities. It has also enabled ParalympicsGB athletes and para sport coaches to visit Asos’s school partners in London and Barnsley and promote Paralympic sport.

Photo: Courtesy of Asos