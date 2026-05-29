Asos expands menswear offer with Gap, Huf and more

Asos has introduced nine new menswear brands to its selection, including Gap, for which the British e-tailer is now a wholesale partner in the UK and Ireland.

Among the other brands joining the platform are streetwear labels Pegador, Huf, Stan Ray and Cernucci; warm weather dressing labels Blend, Belier and Capo; and Belier and Blkvis, both known for their textured knits and tailored pieces.

In addition to this, more than 100 Gap products will also be launched on the site, including the brand’s staple items from its denim category and linen co-ords.

The expansion of Asos’ menswear offering comes in response to a growth in activity among male shoppers, of which 40 percent are said to browse online for clothing inspiration every week, a report by Asos and Attest found.

In a statement, Shazmeen Malik, partner brands and flexible fulfilment director at Asos, said: “Over the last two years, 40 percent of our men’s branded portfolio has been newly acquired, bringing together trusted names like Gap and Huf alongside a fresh mix of contemporary and streetwear brands. It means customers can discover something new while still finding those everyday pieces they know and love.”