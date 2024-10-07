Asos expands relationship with Mango with Mango Man launch

Online fashion retailer Asos has expanded its partnership with Spanish brand Mango by adding Mango Man to its offering.

In a statement, Asos said its customers can shop a selection of Mango Man products from this month, with the range expanding to 370 options through the autumn/winter season. Products will include knitwear, tailoring and elevated essentials.

This expansion builds on Asos’ ongoing relationship with Mango, which the online retailer describes as “hugely successful” as over the past year, the number of Mango womenswear products has grown to around 1,500 during the spring/summer 2024 season.

Shazmeen Malik, brands director at Asos, said: “We’re thrilled to further strengthen our menswear offering with the launch of Mango Man. Mango’s collections have consistently been a hit with our customers and the introduction of Mango Man is the perfect next step. We know our fashion-forward customers will embrace this drop, and we look forward to continually delivering exciting brands that they love.”

Asos adds that the addition of Mango Man “further strengthens” its premium high-street offering and reinforces the brand’s commitment to providing its customers with the best and most relevant product.

Asos offers more than 50,000 products, sourced from nearly 900 global and local third-party brands, alongside a mix of fashion-led own-brand labels – Asos Design, Asos Edition, Asos 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT.