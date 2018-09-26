Asos hosts ‘Future of Fashion’ conference

Online fashion retailer Asos is hosting a full-day conference in London to bring together 90 of its top-selling brands to discuss ethical trade and sustainability issues.

The Future of Fashion: Transformation Through Collaboration event, taking place today, September 26, is being attended by senior representatives from Asos third-party brands including Levis, Adidas, Nike, Puma, PVH, Miss Selfridge, G-Star, Boohoo, Missguided, Fred Perry, as well as industry colleagues and organisations such as Baroness Lola Young, Fashion Revolution, WGSN, Futerra and the Business and Human Rights Resource Centre.

The conference will examine key issues such as workers’ rights, purchasing practices, transparency, the changing consumer, circularity and sustainable materials as Asos looks to establish “best practice and build common commitments for collaboration in these areas”.

Nick Beighton, chief executive at Asos, explained in a statement: “We believe the future of fashion is ever-changing, unpredictable but most of all incredibly exciting. By working together, we believe we can deliver a systemic shift in the way our industry addresses key ethical trade and sustainability challenges and proactively design a future we all believe in.”

Speakers will include Beighton, as well as Levi’s Michael Kobori, Forum for the Future’s Charlene Collison, IndustriALL’s Jenny Holdcroft, ACT’s Frank Hoffer and Global Fashion Agenda’s Morten Lehmann.

The Future of Fashion: Transformation through Collaboration event is part of the Asos’ ‘Fashion with Integrity’ corporate responsibility strategy, which focuses on the impact the company makes on people and the planet.

In recent months, Asos has released its second Modern Slavery Statement and co-hosted a Modern Slavery event at the House of Lords to identify and address shared risks in the apparel sector. The company has also begun piloting a training programme for its designers with the London College of Fashion, as part of its 2020 Circular Fashion Commitments.

Image: courtesy of Asos