Asos introduces "responsible edit" vertical to its site

Asos is making it easier for shoppers to discover sustainable fashion. The digital retailer has launched the “responsible edit,” which brings together ethical brands and products to one place on the Asos site.

"Giving you the confidence to shop with both sustainability and style in mind, our responsible edit is your one-stop home for all the environmentally conscious clothing, accessories and living items at Asos," the company printed on its website.

The responsible edit includes recycled materials and sustainable fibers. There are currently over 3,700 products included in the edit, from brands such as Monki, Collusion and Asos' branded line, Asos Design.

Drapers reported that Asos will add new products to its responsible daily, and plans to add a wider range of filters to the edit to help shoppers narrow down their searches.