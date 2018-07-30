Asos launches lingerie line to support refugees

Katharine Hamnett, the British designer best known for her political T-shirts, has teamed up with Help Refugees, one of the biggest non-profit organizations supporting refugees and asylum seekers across Europe and the Middle East. The designer is launching a new lingerie line, titled “Choose Love”, exclusively at Asos. All profits will be donated to the NGO.

"At Asos, we believe that fashion can be a force for good”, said the e-tailer in a statement. “We believe in engaging with our customers about issues we know they care about and providing them with the opportunity to do something about it”. Last month, Asos launched an adaptive jumpsuit that can also be worn by people in wheelchairs .

With prices ranging from 6 pounds to 22 pounds, the collection was launched at Asos today. All pieces are made from organic cotton.

There are 25.4 million refugees around the world, more than half of them under the age of 18, according to Help Refugees. A record number of deaths (1322) were registered in 2017 among refugees trying to reach the UK by boat, added the joint statement.

Pictures: courtesy of Asos