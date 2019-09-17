Asos launches new capsule collaboration with Chinatown Market

Asos is getting creative with its collaborative partnerships. Just after designs from the Asos Design x Christian Cowan collaboration were previewed on the New York Fashion Week runway, the e-commerce retailer has released its latest collaboration line.

In partnership with LA-based streetwear brand Chinatown Market, Asos launched a new collection, available on its online store. The collection includes over 35 pieces with patterns and graphics, exclusively featured in this range. Prices start at 8 dollars.

Chinatown Market launched in 2016, first selling a single T-shirt and eventually expanding into a men's streetwear brand driven by design and inspiration. Its product range includes T-shirts, sweatshirts, basketball shorts, sneakers and accessories, as well as an Atelier line of premium styles that start at 345 dollars.

The collaboration with Asos is Chinatown Market's first foray into womenswear, as the joint collection includes both men's and women's styles.

Images: courtesy of Factory PR