Asos launches Reclaimed Vintage x Outer Banks collection

Online fashion retailer Asos has launched the latest collection in collaboration with Netflix to celebrate the fourth season of its ‘Outer Banks’ series.

The ‘Reclaimed Vintage x Outer Banks’ collection features seven mostly unisex pieces, including T-shirts and hoodies, inspired directly by the wardrobe of the characters in the show.

The collection was created in collaboration with the show's costume designer Emmie Holmes to “capture the show’s spirit of freedom and adventure” combined with the retro aesthetic Reclaimed Vintage is known for.

Vanessa Spence, executive vice president of creative at Asos, said in a statement: “It was an honour to work with the show’s designer, Emmie Holmes on this collection. She really helped bring this vision to life and channel the show’s iconic looks, which we blended with our distinctive designs to create a range that is both nostalgic and contemporary.”

Asos added that film and TV shows continue to have a major influence on fashion among young audiences, and its ongoing collaboration with Netflix shows allows the online retailer to “reach broader audiences, foster emotional connections, and drive engagement.