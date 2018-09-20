Asos launches self-expression campaign

E-tailer Asos has launched a new marketing campaign focusing on self-expression, which invites its customers to explore “every part of their personal style and identity”.

The ‘My Style is Never Done’ campaign, launched this week in the UK, US, France, Italy, the Netherlands and Sweden, and will be backed by a four-week social media push with placements on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and Snapchat.

Featuring model-of-the-moment Jazzelle Zanaughtti, the creative dramatises the idea of limitless self-expression through a series of diverse personas and alter-egos that make up the model’s unique personal style.

The campaign was developed in collaboration with the model, said the online fashion retailer, and recalls some of her own experiences, such as her time as a young ballet student.

Yale Varty, marketing director at Asos, said in a press release: “We want this campaign to inspire our customers to explore everything that makes them, them – from the simple to the bold, and the fashion that enables it.”

The in-house created campaign was directed by Terence Neale and produced by Park Pictures, and follows on from the e-tailer’s ‘Go Play’ creative last year, which saw Asos use out-of-home channels for the first time to promote its then newly-created face and body category.

Asos sells more than 85,000 branded and own label products, and its websites attracted 180 million visits during June 2018, up from 146 million in June 2017. Overall, Asos had 18 million active customers in June, up from 15 million the previous year, of which 5.8 million were located in the UK and 12.2 million were located in international territories.

Images: courtesy of Asos