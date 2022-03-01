Asos Marketplace launches collaboration with Collusion

Asos Marketplace, the online platform for vintage sellers and independent boutiques, has launched its first-ever brand collaboration with Asos’ in-house label, Collusion.

The collaborative collection features three Asos Marketplace boutiques, Dream But Do Not Sleep, The Marcon Court Project, and Groovy Gal, who have reworked Collusion samples donated by Asos into one-off pieces.

The capsule collection features 60 products for women and men that reflect the “unique style” of each boutique including painted denim jackets from Groovy Gal and spliced outerwear from The Marcon Court Project.

Each boutique will receive 100 percent of the profits from sales, added Asos Marketplace.

Image: Asos Marketplace x Collusion - The Marcon Court Project

As part of the collaboration, each boutique will receive support from the Collusion team on marketing strategies to help promote the range, including partnering with influencers and content creators to showcase them to a global market.

Jo Hunt, head of Asos Marketplace, said in a statement: “Our much-loved Asos Marketplace boutiques are the perfect partners to help reimagine these products into fresh, unique new pieces that will resonate with our customers.

“The focus of Asos Marketplace has always been to champion and support talent across the fashion industry, and this new collection perfectly showcases the talent and creativity of the boutiques on our platform.”

Collette Olumide, owner of Groovy Gal, added: “Working with bright and graphic pieces while incorporating my original print designs has been my focus for this collection. The Collusion collaboration gave me a chance to experiment and learn new skills, such as printing onto fabric. When I started Groovy Gal, I didn’t even know how to sew or design fabrics, so this project is a real milestone for us – I can’t wait to see what’s next.”